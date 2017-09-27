BREAKING: Woman shot; police search for gunman in Midland County

Authorities are on the hunt for a gunman still at large after a woman was shot in Isabella County.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. at a home on East Baseline, near Loomis.

Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson told TV5 the gunman is still at large in the Midland County area.

"At this point in time there is no indication that the persons at large are targeting any one location or area. Law enforcement is working on locating a potential suspect on the Midland County line south of M20 at this time. We ask that anybody in the area to please lock their doors and to report any suspicious people to Isabella County Central Dispatch or 911," Isabella County Central Dispatch posted on Facebook.

Midland County Central Dispatch reports the suspect is a 32-year-old man who is approximately 6' tall. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.

Our CBS affiliates at 9 & 10 News reports the female victim was airlifted to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Stephenson said the situation prompted several lockdowns in the area.

A spokesperson for MidMichigan Medical Center said both campuses in Midland and Mt. Pleasant are currently in "Code Secure" status.

"While we do not perceive any immediate threat to any of our MidMichigan campuses, as a purely precautionary measure, we are on Code Secure at our Medical Centers in Midland and Mt. Pleasant," the spokesperson said.

Stephenson also said Coleman Schools have been put on lockdown.

TV5 is still trying to confirm details about the incident in Isabella County. Stay with us online and on air for more updates.

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribal Operations building were also on lockdown because of the incident, that lockdown has since been lifted.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.