Breaking: 3-year-old boy shot in Flint

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

An investigation is underway after a three-year-old boy was shot.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Flint in the 900 block of Black Avenue, near Noah Street, according to Flint Police.

Few details are being released, although we do know that police are not looking for any suspects.

The child’s condition is also unclear.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

