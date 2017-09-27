Driver loses load of sugar beets in Saginaw

Clean-up is underway after a driver spilled a load of sugar beets.

It happened on Wadsworth Road, directly across from the Evans & Browne Funeral Home in Saginaw at around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 27.

An officer at the scene told TV5 that the truck turned too hard, spilling the load.

No injuries were reported.

