Get ready film buffs for Hell's Half Mile film festival

Film buffs rejoice, it’s nearly time for Hell’s Half Mile.

The annual film festival takes over downtown Bay City every year and it kicks off Sept. 28, featuring little-known films that could be the next big thing.

“Michigan is here and we’re actually making awesome films,” said Jeff Hildebrant, director of Liquid Ambition.

Hildebrant is a film director, not from New York City, or L.A., but homegrown in Bay City.

His film "Liquid Ambition" will join dozens of other great works at Hell’s Half Mile Film and Music Festival.

“My film is an action comedy about four friends that are at the bar having a few drinks and decide to rob a bank,” Hildebrant said.

Festival director Alan Lafave said films like "Liquid Ambition" bring back thousands of movie lovers to Bay City every year.

“They get a chance to talk to the filmmaker whether it’s a director, producer, writer, actor. There's various people here and we have over 80 filmmakers coming to the festival,” Lafave said.

“For those who have never been to Hells Half Mile before, organizers want you to experience these film makers' stories in a local setting,” Lefave said.

So where does the name come from?

In the lumber age, the Bay City riverfront was nicknamed Hell’s Half Mile because of the saloons and gambling houses that lined the shore.

Hell’s Half Mile started 20 years ago giving other festivals a run for their money ever since.

“We’re just as creative as any other state and it’s amazing to see something that’s local. It gives it more of a touch,” Hildebrant said.

In addition to the convenient location, there’s different types of food, music, shopping and of course genres for everybody.

“See something that might be inspiring or that you think hey this is kind of a cool story and check it out,” Lefave said.

For more details and a complete schedule of this weekend’s events, head to Hell’s Half Mile website.

