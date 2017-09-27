Flint offers new option for recycling water bottles

The city of Flint is offering a new option to its residents for recycling plastic water bottles.

The water distribution sites throughout the city are no longer accepting the bottles for recycling.

Flint officials encourage residents to recycle their empty bottles through the city's curbside recycling program. You can contact the Keep Genesee County Beautiful at 810-767-9696 or Republic Services at 800-438-0966 to request a free recycling bin.

The contents of the bin will be picked up on the same day as waste pickup.

If you are not eligible to participate in the recycling program you can take your empty bottles to the Flint Municipal Complex Parking Lot off of 7th Avenue.

