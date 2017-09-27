Hundreds of pets across state expected to get adopted in event

Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) announced that its next Empty the Shelters (ETS) event will be the largest yet and will take place in the state of Michigan.

The nonprofit organization will pay adoption fees at more than 75 shelters and rescue organizations across the state on Oct. 14.

Hundreds of pets will be available for adoption at ETS locations. More than 9,000 cats and dogs have found loving homes through Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event in the last 17 months.

“Michigan has served as a model for Empty the Shelters,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “Shelters in other states are seeing what we can accomplish and we have been fortunate to hold this event in nine states this year. We are hoping to expand our efforts into more areas of the country, but we can’t do this without the help of our generous supporters.”

Nationwide, approximately 2.7 million pets are euthanized yearly because they are unable to find homes. Empty the Shelters combats this problem by increasing adoption rates. From previous ETS events, 96.6 percent of adopters reported pets remained in their new homes six to 15 months later, 52 percent of adopters were first-time adopters, and 99.4 percent of adopters have already or plan to recommend adoption to their friends and family.

Families who adopt on Oct. 14 will be required to pay licensing fees for their pet, costs may vary by county. Bissell Pet Foundation will give a leash for dogs, a collar for cats, and valuable wellness information as a thank you for adopting a pet.

For more information about Empty the Shelters, including a list of participating shelters and rescue organizations, you can visit their website.

