Downward temperature trend

After a prolonged stretch of record-breaking heat, cooler temperatures has arrived in Mid-Michigan and they will be settling in for a little while. We will see more seasonable weather for the rest of the week with highs dipping into the 60s by Thursday.

Tonight

What a difference a day makes! Temps are running 15-20+ degrees cooler across the region this evening than compared to yesterday.

Highs took a big hit only reaching the lower 70s this afternoon after 6 straight days in the 90s. This evening we are cooling down into the 60s with lows overnight expected in the 40s.

It will be chilly tonight and you may actually get a chance to turn your AC off and open up the windows.

Skies remain partly cloudy this evening, but it is dry so if you’re venturing outside you won’t have to worry about rain.

We will trend mostly clear later tonight as high pressure moves closer. Should be a quiet and chilly night.

Thursday & Friday

We take another step down in the temperature department as we near the end of the work week.

Highs will top out in the upper 60s tomorrow, near normal for the last week of September. Friday will be another step cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Below average for a change by Friday.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected for tomorrow. Highs pressure will be moving in helping us clear out, but northwest winds will battle against that throwing clouds in off of the lakes. Those near the lakeshore will see more clouds while those inland will see more sun.

Friday brings us our next chance for rain, but unfortunately, it will not be the good soaking rain we need. A cold front rolls in Thursday night into Friday morning bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms. Rain will be very light for most with maybe an isolated heavier downpour in a thunderstorm.

Rain will taper off Friday evening.

The Weekend

If you’ve been waiting for cooler weather to do any fall activities outside then this weekend is for you!

It will be cooler this weekend with highs in the lower and middle 60s. It will be dry as well. Partly to mostly sunny on Saturday with a blast of sunshine on Sunday.

For a look beyond the weekend, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.