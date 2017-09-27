Police: 2 kids hurt in shooting at home used for childcare

Police say two young children were wounded in an apparently accidental shooting at a home that was being used for childcare in suburban Detroit.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed a toddler in the home "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The wounded children both are believed to be 3 years old. There were hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Haddad said the gun was kept in the Dearborn home, west of Detroit. Several other children were at the home at the time of the shooting and were taken to the police station so they could be reunited with their parents.

The shooting remains under investigation.

