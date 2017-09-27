25 new jobs heading to Owosso

A company is expanding in Owosso and the expansion will bring 25 new jobs to the city.

Tri-Mer Corporation announced the expansion on Wednesday. It will invest $2.5 million in the expansion.

The company selected Michigan over a competing site in Ohio, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation said.

“Tri-Mer’s investment in Owosso means good jobs for Michigan residents that could well have gone to another state,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of the MEDC.

The corporation was established in Owosso in 1960. It manufactures air pollution control equipment.

An increase in demand is what led to the expansion, the MEDC said.

Tri-Mer has been awarded a $100,000 grant as a result of the expansion. The city of Owosso also offered a property tax abatement in support of the project.

“We are all very excited about this development. For decades Tri-Mer has been an integral part of our industrial community. I would like to personally thank them for their continued investment here as well as the MEDC and the SEDP for their vigilance and work to revive our economy,” Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth said.

