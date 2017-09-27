WantedWednesday: Police search for Alyssa Romero

This week's #WantedWednesday suspect is Alyssa Romero.

The 19-year-old is wanted for contempt of court.

She is 5'4 and 248 pounds. She has auburn hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact Midland police at 989-839-4713.

