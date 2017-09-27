#WantedWednesday: Police search for Alyssa Romero - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Police search for Alyssa Romero

(Source: Midland Police Department) (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

This week's #WantedWednesday suspect is Alyssa Romero.

The 19-year-old is wanted for contempt of court.

She is 5'4 and 248 pounds. She has auburn hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact Midland police at 989-839-4713.

