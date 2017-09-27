Fenton couple battling cancer together

A Mid-Michigan couple is battling through adversity in the midst of a dire diagnosis.

However, that's not stopping a determined mother from working full time and raising two children.

"I was more angry than anything, questioning why, why is this happening to us," said Colette Turkowski, mother.

Colette and David Turkowski were both diagnosed with cancer in the short span of just two months, all while trying to raise a family and maintain full time jobs.

"I just feel like there's so much going on. Why does it all have to happen to one family," Colette Turkowski said.

She said it all started when the family went on vacation this summer. David was in pain and they thought it was his gallbladder. Dozens of tests later proved it was something much worse.

"Finally they had to do exploratory surgery to figure out what was going on. As soon as they put the cameras in there they saw that his entire abdomen lining was covered," Colette Turkowski said.

The diagnosis was stage four colon cancer. Four chemo treatments later and David is still in limbo.

The Turkowski family was at a low and they never thought it would get worse.

"I was in the shower and I felt something that I had not felt before," Colette Turkowski said.

They went back to the doctors for more bad news.

"It did come back as two different kinds of cancer. It came back as ductile carcinoma in situ, which is an early breast cancer. Pre-cancer. And then there were other areas of invasive ductile carcinoma, which is a little farther along," Colette Turkowski said.

She said she is planning to schedule a mastectomy.

The last two months left the Turkowski family at a loss, struggling to juggle the stresses of daily life while fighting to live. Even with the odds stacked against them they are not giving up.

"I guess it just had to do with our strengths and how strong we really are to be able to deal with this," Colette Turkowski said.

They said it's their beautiful daughters and the people around them that is keeping them going.

"This is such a strong community and I never knew that we had this much support in our lives," Colette Turkowski said.

There will be a golf outing at Fenton Farms on Saturday to raise money for the family. You can also donate here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.