PD's message to drunk driver: Jail doesn't have McFlurries

A Michigan police department's Facebook post about a drunk driver is going viral.

The Bath Township Police Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday about an incident involving a drunk driver.

"If you are going to get incredibly intoxicated at the bar and then drive home, we have a suggestion for you: On your way home when you inevitably stop at that Mcdonald's for some McNuggets, a McDouble and a McFlurry, make sure the Mcdonalds is actually open. All of the lights being off and no one around would be a clue," the post reads.

The post continues on about how the driver caused a scene at the McDonald's for 15 minutes before driving away over the curb.

"That is how you end up at the jail and the jail does not have any McFlurries," the post reads.

The post has more than 16,000 shares on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.