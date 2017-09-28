Neighborhood group teaches disaster preparedness

The year 2017 has been filled with natural disasters ranging from the damage done by hurricanes this path month to the historic flooding we experienced in-Mid-Michigan.

>>Slideshow: Historic flooding hit Mid-Michigan in June<<

Now, a local neighborhood group hopes to teach you how to prepare if we experience another one, such as a tornado or another round of flooding.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church on Freemont Street in Bay City. The seminar will work to answer questions like how much water you need, how much food you should store, and how you can get help when communications might be down.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.