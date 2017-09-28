Art Van Furniture looking to fill 100 positions - WNEM TV 5

Art Van Furniture looking to fill 100 positions

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

If you're on the hunt for a job, Art Van Furniture is looking to hire you.

The company is looking to hire 100 sales associate and management positions.

It's having a massive career fair Thursday at 12 different stores, including the one in Flint on Miller Road.

If you're interested in applying, bring a resume or you can submit one online.

