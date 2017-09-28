Michigan native starring in new CBS show 'SEAL Team'

Wednesday was a big night for a small-town girl from Northern Michigan.

Actress Toni Trucks grew up in Manistee. She returned home for the big premiere of her new show SEAL Team on CBS.

“Coming back home for this premiere was really important to me because I grew up in Manistee,” Trucks said.

Trucks said she took to show business at a young age.

“She was always a ham every time she could get some people together she would sing or dance or do something you know,” said Lee Trucks, Toni’s dad.

“I started taking dance classes when I was 6. Just sort of wandered into a dance class over at the Tamsdell Theatre. At the time of 7, started acting class at the same theatre that went over into grade school doing plays constantly,” Trucks said.

She then went on to Interlochen and the University of Michigan. Now, she plays Lisa Davis in the new CBS action-drama.

Trucks plays a special logistics coordinator.

“So, I will handle the teams. Body armor, decide what they'll bring, pack their parachutes. So, I'll go on the missions with them to make sure they have all the things they'll need including intel. I'm sort of their can-do sister!”

Her home town is extremely proud.

“She's a hard-working young lady and she deserves everything she gets,” Lee Trucks said.

“I think that if you can stay as honest with yourself as possible and keep doing things that remind you why you love this thing,” Trucks said.

You can catch Trucks right here on TV5 every Wednesday night.

