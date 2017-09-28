Crews to repair sinkhole on Mackinaw Street in Saginaw

Road closures are expected as city crews repair a sinkhole in Saginaw.

Crews will be repairing a sinkhole within the right-of-way on Mackinaw Street between South Harrison Street and South Fayette Street, requiring a road closure on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

During this time, the southbound and northbound lanes will be closed to through traffic. Please follow the detour set up or seek an alternate route if possible.

Residents are urged to bypass this portion of Mackinaw Street, and the city of Saginaw asks drivers to please be patient while the work is in progress.

