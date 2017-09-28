Former college professor accused of criminal sexual conduct

A former Southwestern Michigan College professor has been charged with criminal sexual conduct and practicing psychology-counseling without a license.

Prosecutors say George Field had sex with a client he was counseling. The victim was also one of his students at SMC.

Field is no longer working at the college.

He was arraigned in Cass County court and faces four counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of practicing psychology and counseling without a license.

Prosecutors say the incidents happened from September 2015 through June 2016.

This came to light after the victim reported the matter to Southwestern Michigan College, who encouraged her to contact police.

Prosecutors say the incidents happened at The Family Center in Dowagiac where Field was a counselor.

Prosecutors say Field also forced the victim to have sex with him at his home next to the center. They say there is evidence to believe there may be other victims.

"We are in pursuit of the facts, pursuit of public safety, pursuit of justice, and in regards to that, we encourage people if they have additional information as indicated before, whether it's evidence or other witnesses or other potential victims, to be sure to call the sheriff’s department about that so that we can respond accordingly,” said Cass County Prosecutor, Victor Fitz.

Field was also recently charged with possession of marijuana.

