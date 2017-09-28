60s move in for Thursday, pleasant weekend ahead

After plenty of heat earlier this week, things finally cooled off a bit in Mid-Michigan yesterday with high temperatures only reaching the 70s on Wednesday afternoon. While that felt nice, it was step one in our cool down as we'll take another step down this afternoon.

Today & Tonight

We have some clouds streaming in off of Lake Michigan this morning and it's keeping us a little warmer than we otherwise would be with clear skies, but temperatures are still running around 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.

Out the door, expect readings in the 40s and 50s as you start your Thursday, and prepare for a cooler day ahead with highs only in the middle and upper 60s later on this afternoon.

Despite some cloud cover streaming in from the northwest, we should manage a few breaks in the clouds through your Thursday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun, leading to an overall pleasant day.

Cloud cover increases toward the overnight period and showers, possibly a few thunderstorms will follow. Rain chances will be highest after midnight through the early morning hours of Friday. Severe weather is not expected, but small hail will be possible with any thunderstorm.

With plenty of extra cloud cover and those showers overnight, lows won't fall quite as far tonight, with most around the 50s by tomorrow morning.

Friday

Scattered showers will continue in on and off fashion through our Friday, before eventually winding down in the evening hours. By Friday night football, we should be dry in most areas, with the only exception being our eastern areas in the Thumb.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of Friday, with clearing skies expected during the overnight. Lows will have no trouble falling into the 30s and 40s on Friday night, which could lead to some patchy frost in inland areas that cool off the most.

Saturday & Sunday

Winds will take more of a northerly direction on Saturday, some cloud cover will be possible in the Thumb and areas closest to the lakeshore early Saturday, but skies are expected to be partly to mostly sunny for most as we kick off the weekend.

Due to our chilly start, expect highs to reach the low and middle 60s on Saturday, and with clear skies expected on Saturday night, we should drop into the 30s and 40s again, giving us another opportunity for frost.

Sunshine will keep on rolling on Sunday, with high temperatures taking a nice jump into the middle and upper 60s by the afternoon. While both days will be gorgeous fall days, Sunday would probably be the pick of the weekend.

Either way, if you've been waiting for the fall temperatures to return, this weekend is for you, so be sure to enjoy it!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.