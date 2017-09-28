BREAKING: Crash reported on SB I-75 near Birch Run

A crash on I-75 may caused problems for drivers on their morning commute.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. on southbound I-75 after Dixie Highway near Birch Run.

MDOT reports police have the left and right lanes closed while they investigate. Only the center lane is open.

Photos from the scene show the crash involved a white SUV and a car. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.