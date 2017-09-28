BREAKING: Crash reported on SB I-75 near Birch Run - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Crash reported on SB I-75 near Birch Run

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A crash on I-75 may caused problems for drivers on their morning commute. 

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. on southbound I-75 after Dixie Highway near Birch Run.

MDOT reports police have the left and right lanes closed while they investigate. Only the center lane is open. 

Photos from the scene show the crash involved a white SUV and a car. Injuries are unknown at this time. 

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.