Raise a glass, it’s National Drink Beer Day.

From IPA’s to porters or stouts today is the day to enjoy the world’s most popular adult beverage.

Michigan plays a large part in the beer scene with the resurgence of craft beers taking the state by storm.

The mitten ranks sixth in the nation for the overall number of breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs.

And there is also a high demand for locally grown ingredients, including hops.

Some universities, like Central Michigan University, have turned the hobby into a major. CMU offers a fermentation science program focused on the art of craft beer.

