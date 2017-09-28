$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Ionia

A Michigan lottery player won $1 million in the state's Powerball drawing.

One lucky player matched the five numbers of 08-10-21-23-25. The winning ticket was bought at a Marathon in Ionia, located at 121 North Dexter Street.

This is the fifth time in the past two months that a Michigan player won $1 million from a Powerball ticket.

On Aug. 23rd, three players won $1 million, below is where the tickets were sold:

O’Connor’s Deli, located at 650 South Grand St. in Fowlerville

Melvindale Liquor Market, located at 17973 Allen Rd in Melvindale

Old West Tobacco, located at 45029 West Pontiac Trail in Novi

On Sept. 2nd, one player won $1 million at the following location:

Belleville Fuel Mart, located at 496 Main Street in Belleville

The $1 million winner can collect their prize by calling the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment. The prize can only be collected at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Winning lottery tickets are valid for up to one year.

