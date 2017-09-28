Michigan communities lace up for Walk to School Day

More than 300 schools in Michigan will join students around the country to celebrate Walk to School Day.

Thousands of students, along with their parents, teachers, and community leaders will take a walk to school on Oct. 4.

“Walk to School Day is a simple way for students to get exercise before the school day starts,” said Meg Thomas-Ackerman, the Michigan Fitness Foundation’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) director. “This event is an easy first step in planning Safe Routes to School activities and starting a culture of walking and biking to school. The Michigan Fitness Foundation is thrilled to partner with the Michigan Department of Transportation to help make Michigan one of the states with the most schools participating in Walk to School Day.”

Walk to School Day encourages students to seek a lifetime of physical activity. The event takes place nationally and internationally to promote the growth of walkable communities while helping to reduce air pollution and traffic.

As part of the Michigan Fitness Foundation, the Michigan SRTS partners with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to work with communities across the state to enhance active transportation.

“MDOT is excited to partner with the Michigan Fitness Foundation to promote Walk to School Day to students across Michigan,” said Mike Kapp, MDOT Office of Economic Development administration. “We are pleased to continue helping students walk and bike to school safely through the Safe Routes to School program.”

The mission of the Michigan Fitness Foundation is to inspire active lifestyles and healthy food choices through education, environmental change, community events, and policy leadership.

For more local information about Walk to School Day, contact Ben Kohrman at (517) 908-3833 or email him at bkohrman@michiganfitness.org For more information, visit Michigan Safe Routes to School’s website.

