Michigan communities lace up for Walk to School Day

The search for a gunman continues Thursday after a woman was shot in Isabella County near the Midland County line.More >
A Mid-Michigan couple is battling through adversity in the midst of a dire diagnosis.More >
Police are investigating after a deceased man was found in a body of water in Flint. It happened Wednesday evening near S. Franklin Avenue and Brookside Drive.More >
The parents of a 12-year-old boy who says he was punched in the face are wondering why the man who allegedly assaulted their son isn’t in handcuffs.More >
Authorities say a man was critically hurt after crashing his motorcycle on a dead end road.More >
Indiana State Police say they're investigating after a police officer in the western Indiana city of Crawfordsville fired a gunshot at a movie actor portraying a bank robber.More >
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >
Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.More >
A crash on I-75 caused problems for drivers on their morning commute.More >
A Michigan man who sent thousands of cigarettes to a friend overseas appears to be on the hook for thousands of dollars in taxes.More >
