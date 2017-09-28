2 Mid-Michigan women heading to Las Vegas to try and win $1 billion

Two Mid-Michigan women are heading to Las Vegas to take part in the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE from the Michigan Lottery.

Three lucky Michiganders, including Stephanie Smith from Mount Morris and Kristina Russell from Cass City, get the chance to play the BILLIONAIRE DOLLAR CHALLENGE and a chance to win up to $1 billion.

They got the chance after winning the GOLDEN TICKET second chance drawing.

The winners, and a guest will receive deluxe hotel accommodations for four days and three nights, round-trip airfare for two, and $1,000 spending money.

Each $10 GOLDEN TICKET™ offers players 20 chances to win instantly prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. Players have won more than $14 million playing GOLDEN TICKET™. More than $42.7 million in prizes remain, including three $1 million top prizes and 46 $10,000 prizes.

Players also may enter codes from non-winning tickets for a chance to win one of six remaining trips for two to Las Vegas and for the opportunity to play the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™ and a chance to win up to $1 billion. To enter, players should visit MichiganLottery.com/GoldenTicket. Second chance drawings are scheduled to take place on Oct. 26, and Nov. 30.

