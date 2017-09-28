Changes may come to medical marijuana class C grow licenses

The state is making changes to how medical marijuana growers can apply for certain licenses.

The State of Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) released an advisory bulletin Thursday that said it's the intent of the Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation to allow a potential licensee to apply for – and be granted – multiple (“stacked”) class C grow licenses in a single location.

Each class C license authorizes the grower to grow up to 1,500 marijuana plants in a single location.

The follow rules apply, though:

A potential licensee that applies for stacked licenses will be subject to an additional application and regulatory assessment for each license.

Stacked licenses must be issued to the same applicant/licensee.

A licensee with stacked licenses must comply with all applicable local ordinances and zoning regulations.

A licensee with stacked licenses must identify and track all information in the statewide monitoring system under the appropriate license.

A licensee with stacked licenses is not required to operate each license in a separate, distinct working area.

Those looking to apply for a license are encouraged to seek legal counsel to ensure their licensure applications and operations comply with the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act and associated administrative rules.

