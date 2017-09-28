Bishop International Airport awarded $4.3 million grant

Bishop International Airport will receive a more than $4,000,000 grand from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fix a taxiway.

The $4,302,000 grand will go towards rehabilitating the pavement of Taxiway C, construct asphalt shoulders and install runway guard lights at each runway access point.

“Bishop International Airport provides critical transportation services for residents and businesses around the Flint community,” said U.S. Senator Gary Peters. “Thanks to this funding, the airport will be able to improve their infrastructure so they can continue to effectively and safely serve the people of Flint.”

“This investment will make traveling to and from Flint safer and more efficient,” said U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow. “Safe and reliable air travel will also help encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”

