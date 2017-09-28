Breaking: Three-acre fire burning in Chesaning - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Three-acre fire burning in Chesaning

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
CHESANING, MI (WNEM) -

Tri-Township Fire Department is on the scene of a three-acre wood fire.

The fire is at 12311 South Fordney Rd. in Chesaning, according to Saginaw County Central Dispatch.

Right now it's unclear what sparked that fire.

Copyright WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.