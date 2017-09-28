M-46 carpool lot in Saginaw closed

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) sold its carpool lot property on M-46 (Holland Ave.) in Saginaw and has closed the lot.

On Sept. 2014, the MDOT Bay Region office moved from its East Morley Drive address to its current location at 5859 Sherman Road in Saginaw. Following the move, the previous region office building's adjacent parking lot was designated a carpool lot as a public service.

Now that the sale is final, the site will no longer be used as a carpool lot.

The funds from the sale will go to the general transportation fund.

Additional carpool lots can be found on MDOT’s website and mobile app.

Copyright WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.