Motorcyclist airlifted from crash in Tuscola Twp - WNEM TV 5

Motorcyclist airlifted from crash in Tuscola Twp

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle crash happened Sept. 27 about 4 p.m. in Tuscola Township.

Police said a 72-year-old man from Vassar was traveling eastbound on Truax Road, near Reese Road, behind a mail carrier.

The carrier turned his blinker on to pull into a driveway, but the motorcyclist did not see the blinker. Police believe the motorcyclist did not see the blinker because of the sun.

The motorcyclist tried to go around the mail carrier, but as he was turning he struck the front of the driver’s side corner of the mail carrier. This caused the cyclist to enter a ditch and hit a tree, the sheriff's office said.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet during the crash.

He was airlifted from the scene to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the mail carrier was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.