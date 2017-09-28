Motorcyclist airlifted from crash in Tuscola Twp

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle crash happened Sept. 27 about 4 p.m. in Tuscola Township.

Police said a 72-year-old man from Vassar was traveling eastbound on Truax Road, near Reese Road, behind a mail carrier.

The carrier turned his blinker on to pull into a driveway, but the motorcyclist did not see the blinker. Police believe the motorcyclist did not see the blinker because of the sun.

The motorcyclist tried to go around the mail carrier, but as he was turning he struck the front of the driver’s side corner of the mail carrier. This caused the cyclist to enter a ditch and hit a tree, the sheriff's office said.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet during the crash.

He was airlifted from the scene to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the mail carrier was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.