Gun store owner encourages practicing gun safety after recent shootings

Multiple young children are fighting for their lives after two separate shootings.

Both shootings, believed to have been accidental, involve unsecured guns in the home.

The three children are all between the ages of 2 and 4-years-old.

A 3-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon near Flint's north side. Police believe it was accidental.

A suspect in that shooting has been released pending further investigation.

That shooting happened just hours after two children, ages 2 and 4, were shot when a toddler got a hold of a gun inside a home daycare in Dearborn. WXYZ reports those children are in critical, but stable condition.

Family members of the Flint boy said they hope the tragedy serves as a reminder to gun owners to secure weapons inside the home, especially if children are around.

Such tragedies are the third leading cause of death for children in America. A recent study by the Journal of Pediatrics shows children hurt themselves with guns nearly 1,300 times per year.

Gun stores like Duncan's Outdoor Shop are encouraging gun owners to take extra precautions.

"The biggest thing is educating kids. Kids are inquisitive and so you know where it is, know what's going on, know what your kid is doing," said Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop.

Duncan strongly supports the use of gun safes.

"You can get them with finger controls. It's biometric. It can read your finger. Or you can have a push pad so there's a lot of different styles," Duncan said.

For those who can't afford a gun safe, the alternative is a gun safety lock which can be just as efficient if used properly.

"You can buy a trigger lock for $5 and it's going to go in locked. You can buy a gun box, just a box, as inexpensive as $6 or $7 and put a padlock on it. So there's a lot of cheap ways to go," Duncan said.

For those willing to take the extra precaution, owning a gun safe allows you to know whether someone has been tampering with your firearms.

"It'll leave a light on. So you know if you have a child or somebody in your house that's playing with your safe. And that's important to know," Duncan said.

