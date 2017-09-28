Fire chief: 11 firefighters paid by SAFER grant to be laid off

Eleven Saginaw firefighters have been given layoff notices, according to the Saginaw Fire Chief.

The layoffs are effective Jan. 31, Fire Chief Chris Vanloo said.

Vanloo said that is when the extension on the current SAFER grant expires and he is not optimistic the federal government will give them another grant.

The SAFER grant helps provide funding directly to fire departments to help them keep or maintain the number of trained firefighters.

It is not clear how many firefighters Saginaw will have left if the layoffs go into effect.

