Virtual reality arcade opens in Genessee County

Virtual reality is the hottest trend in technology and it’s already taking over the gaming world.

You won’t find a single pinball machine or flashing light at the new arcade in Genesee County, just a headset and monitor that will take you to another world.

“It’s kind of like 'The Matrix,'” said Jeremy Bigelow, the owner of Sandbox.

Have you ever wanted to fly to the moon? Or dive into the depths of the ocean? Well, now you can, sort of, at the Sandbox in Flint.

It’s a virtual reality arcade where you can go anywhere in the universe. All you have to do is strap in and hold on.

Bigelow said he got the name, Sandbox, from gaming terminology, where a sandbox is an open world.

“We could take you to the bottom of the ocean. We can take you on mountain tops. We can even take you to Mars. Once you have, it’s kind of hard to explain virtual reality until you do it,” Bigelow said.

Alyssa Thie works at Sandbox and she’s a hardcore gamer who’s found the perfect job.

“When I tell little kids that I play video games for a living, they’re all like 'oh my gosh, that’s the coolest thing ever.' It’s awesome,” Thie said.

She said you are totally in control of where you go and what you experience.

“I bring them to their box and I actually help them adjust the headset and lean it on to their head and I make sure it’s not blurry at all and I have them adjust it on to their face and I just get them to the tutorial and they go crazy from there,” Thie said.

Bigelow said no matter who you are or what is going on in your life, virtual reality allows you to get away if only for a little while.

“It really takes you out of this world into another world and you’re standing within an 8 by 10 square,” Bigelow.

