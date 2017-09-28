Mental exam ordered for 19-year-old charged in mom's death

A young Lansing-area man charged with killing his mother will get a mental health exam.

Experts will determine if 19-year-old Andrew Willson understands the charges and can assist his lawyers. A judge signed off on the exam Thursday.

His mother, 51-year-old Lisa Willson, was found shot in the head at their Wheatfield Township home on Sept. 8. Her son told police that he had returned home and found the body. But investigators determined that no one else had been in the house.

Defense attorney Patrick O'Keefe suggested high doses of chemotherapy years ago may have affected Willson's judgment.

The Lansing State Journal says the next hearing won't be held until Jan. 8.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.