Scattered rain arrives overnight

Normal fall weather has finally arrived in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures are right around average for this time of the year, and looking forward to the weekend we will be keeping the fall feeling in place. Your full breakdown is below.

Tonight

A pleasant evening across Mid-Michigan. Comfortable fall temps in the upper 60s this afternoon and now we are cooling into the lower 60s this evening. It will be cool so you may want a jacket if you’re going out tonight.

A mix of sun and clouds will hold through this evening before cloud cover increases even more toward the overnight period. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will arrive in Mid-Michigan overnight. Rain chances will be highest after midnight through the early morning hours of Friday. Severe weather is not expected, but small hail will be possible with any thunderstorm.

Rain will be scattered overnight so not everyone will see the rain all night long.

With plenty of extra cloud cover and those showers overnight, lows won't fall quite as far tonight, with most around the lower 50s by Friday morning.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the morning hours Friday. It may slow down your morning commute a little and plan to have the umbrella at the bus stop just in case.

Rain will lighten up after the front passes through late Friday morning, with light showers lingering off and on through Friday afternoon.

With more clouds and some rain temps tomorrow will be slightly cooler with highs reaching the middle 60s.

Rain will finally wind down in the evening hours. By Friday night football, we should be dry in most areas, with the only exception being our eastern areas in the Thumb. When all is said and done we won't see much in regards to rainfall with rain totals expected between 0.10-0.25" with slightly higher totals in the Thumb.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the day tomorrow. Some clearing is expected during the overnight.

With clearing, lows will have no trouble falling into the 30s and 40s on Friday night, which could lead to some patchy frost in inland areas that cool off the most.

Saturday & Sunday

We dry out just in time for the weekend and we keep the fall temps in place.

Winds will take more of a northerly direction on Saturday, and that will allow some clouds to filter into the Thumb and areas closest to the lakeshore. Those father inland are expected to be partly to mostly sunny for most of the day as we kick off the weekend.

Due to a chilly start Saturday, highs Saturday afternoon will only reach the lower to middle 60s. Clear skies expected on Saturday night will mean a sharp drop into the 30s and 40s again, giving us another opportunity for frost.

Sunshine will return Sunday, with high temperatures taking a nice jump into the middle and upper 60s by the afternoon. While both days will be gorgeous, Sunday would probably be the pick of the weekend.

Either way, if you've been waiting for the fall temperatures to return, this weekend is for you, so be sure to enjoy it!

