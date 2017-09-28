Sheriff's office warns of stranger danger incident in Goodrich

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an alleged stranger danger incident in the village of Goodrich.

The sheriff's office said the incident was reported to them four days after it happened.

On Sept. 23, three female students were approached by two teenage boys near Reid Elementary School, the sheriff's office said in a letter to the Goodrich Area Schools superintendent.

The teenagers were in a red two-door sedan with a sunroof, the report said.

The males exited the vehicle and yelled threatening remarks from a distance to the students, the sheriff's office said, adding no physical contact was made.

"It is very important that any suspicious events, such as this, be called into 911 immediately," the sheriff's office said in the letter.

