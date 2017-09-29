Mom's photo of car seats, mangled car go viral

A Pennsylvania mom is reminding others about the importance of car seat safety with this photo that's gone viral.

Jenna Rabberman said her 2015 Honda CRV was struck by another vehicle and her baby and toddler were inside.

The car was a mangled mess, but Rabberman said her children escaped without a scratch.

"This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every single time,” she posted on Facebook.

So far, the post has been shared more than 250,000 times.

"It hits you. And I think that's maybe why people are sharing the photo because it doesn't seem real, it doesn't look like those seats came out of that car, but they did,” Rabberman said. “It's very easy to get caught up in 'we've got to go, we've got to go' but take a moment, slow down, everything else can be replaced -- the seats, the car, everything. My kids? No way."

Rabberman said paramedics credited her children's safety to the car seats that were both rear-facing.

In case you're wondering, the car seat brands are Chicco Keyfit 30 and Graco 4-Ever.

