Michigan lawmakers lock arms during Pledge of Allegiance

Michigan lawmakers came together to stand against racial injustice as the protest moves from the football field to the floor of the Michigan House.

Ten Democratic members of the House stood with locked arms Thursday afternoon during the Pledge of Allegiance.

One of the lawmakers who organized the protest said it was a show of unity against racism.

“It’s possible that people might say that it is disrespectful to the flag but I don't think that it is per say. And I mean, um, we're just standing in solidarity with one another during the Pledge of Allegiance. I don't think that is any sort of disrespect,” said Michigan State Rep. Jewel Jones, D-Inkster.

Others, however, may have interpreted it differently.

“I’m disappointed to see this come into the House of Representatives. Ah, the pledge is something that has united all of us. There many ways to protest and to get attention. Being disrespectful to the flag of our country and the men and women who fight to defend it. I think is an extremely inappropriate way,” said Michigan State Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Midland.

Jones said he plans to continue this protest and hopes for more members to join the effort.

