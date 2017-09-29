Michigan mom faces jail time for not getting son vaccinated

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, was arrested on Thursday without incident by the Michigan State Police Fugitives Team, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.More >
Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, was arrested on Thursday without incident by the Michigan State Police Fugitives Team, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.More >
It was a war of words Thursday night at a local meeting of township officials. It was about the treasurer's living arrangements.More >
It was a war of words Thursday night at a local meeting of township officials. It was about the treasurer's living arrangements.More >
If you are looking for your free fix of Friday caffeine, here are some recommendations.More >
If you are looking for your free fix of Friday caffeine, here are some recommendations.More >
Authorities say a man was critically hurt after crashing his motorcycle on a dead end road.More >
Authorities say a man was critically hurt after crashing his motorcycle on a dead end road.More >
A hot dog vendor in California received thousands of dollars from supporters after a police officer confiscated his money while issuing a citation earlier this month.More >
A hot dog vendor in California received thousands of dollars from supporters after a police officer confiscated his money while issuing a citation earlier this month.More >
When you need to get a trim, or maybe a color job, where do you go?More >
When you need to get a trim, or maybe a color job, where do you go?More >
A Mid-Michigan couple is battling through adversity in the midst of a dire diagnosis.More >
A Mid-Michigan couple is battling through adversity in the midst of a dire diagnosis.More >
Tri-Township Fire Department responded to a three-acre wood fire Thursday afternoon.More >
Tri-Township Fire Department responded to a three-acre wood fire Thursday afternoon.More >
The search for a gunman continues Friday after a woman was shot in Isabella County near the Midland County line.More >
The search for a gunman continues Friday after a woman was shot in Isabella County near the Midland County line.More >
A woman accused of keeping her disabled adult sister locked in a closet for years with little food, water, or clothing has been found guilty on all counts.More >
A woman accused of keeping her disabled adult sister locked in a closet for years with little food, water, or clothing has been found guilty on all counts.More >