Michigan mom faces jail time for not getting son vaccinated

If you have kids, their health, their safety is your top priority. However, what if doing what you think is best could land you behind bars?

A Metro Detroit mother is facing jail time because of her beliefs when it comes to vaccinations and her kid.

Rebecca Bredow, a mother of two, has one week to get her son vaccinated and if she does not comply with the order of an Oakland County judge, she will be thrown in jail.

"I would rather sit behind bars standing up for what I believe in, than giving in to something I strongly don't believe in,” Bredow said.

Bredow believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their children based on the parent's knowledge of vaccines and the child.

Bredow said she made the decision to space out and delay some of their little one’s vaccines.

“It wasn't until they started grouping them together that I backed off of doing vaccines,” she said.

Bredow said after hitting the books, educating herself, she said, on the research, literature and studies she concluded that waivers were the best way to go.

After all, the state of Michigan offers that option.

"We’re fortunate in the state of Michigan that’s still permitted, still allow religious, personal and medical exemptions for parents who chose to delay, to skip a vaccine to make various choices," said Joel Dorfman with Michigan For Vaccine Choice.

"God forbid he were to be injured by one of the vaccines, then what? It scares me,” Bredow said.

Bredow and her ex-husband do not see eye-to-eye. Their conflict has become a court battle. According to court documents, the child's father wants their son vaccinated.

Bredow made it clear where she stands on the issue and said she feels like her rights as a parent have been taken away.

"I feel angry. I feel backed into a corner. I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away," she said.

Bredow believes every parent should have a choice and should also have the right to have both of their voices heard.

Bredow also said she is the primary caregiver for their son. She will spend the next few days trying to figure out how not to go to jail.

When it comes to how much time she would spend behind bars, that is up to the court to decide.

