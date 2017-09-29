Fire damages restroom at Caro park - WNEM TV 5

Fire damages restroom at Caro park

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CARO, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need the public’s help after a fire at a local park.

Caro Police Department said they received a call from central dispatch just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 for reports of a restroom building that was on fire at Chippewa Landing Park.

The department did not say how much damage was caused or if there were any injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to send the police department a message on their Facebook page

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

