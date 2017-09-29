Hit & miss showers today, pleasant fall weekend ahead

After a beautiful day yesterday, a few passing showers have returned to Mid-Michigan this morning and while not much in terms of totals, it's still a welcomed sight for plenty of folks hoping for rain across the area.

Today & Tonight

Coverage of showers will be most widespread with this round passing through for the morning drive before we get a break for a few hours. With the rain coverage this morning, we have plenty of cloud coverage, and that's keeping our temperatures in the mid 50s for most out the door.

Showers, possibly a thunderstorm or two, will return by the afternoon hours and pass through in hit or miss fashion through the evening. We aren't expecting any severe weather, but the strongest cells may produce some pea-sized hail thanks to our cooler air aloft.

Outside of the shower chances, we should see a few breaks in the clouds, especially this evening. Most areas will be dry by 7 PM tonight, but a few showers will be possible near Lake Huron and the Thumb through the evening hours.

With highs only in the lower and middle 60s today, temperatures will fall fast tonight. This is especially true the farther inland you go, where skies will clear first. Lows are expected to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland, with middle 40s expected in the Thumb and near the lakeshore as clouds will be slow to clear there.

Patchy frost will be possible in our coolest areas, with Frost Advisories already being hoisted in Clare, Roscommon, and Ogemaw counties from 12 AM to 9 AM Saturday morning.

Saturday & Sunday

Skies will start with some clouds in the Thumb and areas closest to the lakeshore early Saturday morning as we get some influence off of Lake Huron, but overall that cloud cover is expected to thin out in the afternoon and the evening hours.

It's not entirely out of the question that a few showers will linger into the morning hours of Saturday, but we do not expect them to last into the afternoon at this point.

After a chilly start, highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 60s on Saturday afternoon, with winds out of the north northeasterly direction.

Skies will keep clearing on Saturday night, providing another opportunity for a big cool down. Areas that were a bit warmer on Friday night will join the rest of us and cool down into the 30s and lower 40s Saturday night. This will likely lead to more patchy frost and some Frost Advisories.

Sun will be widespread in Mid-Michigan on Sunday, and despite a chilly start, we'll see an efficient warm up by the afternoon. Temperatures will recover into the middle and upper 60s, giving us a preview to temperatures as we start next week.

Have a great weekend!

To see how warm we get next week, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

