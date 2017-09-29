Pure Michigan: 90s to areas of frost in less than a week

Michigan is always full of surprises when it comes to the weather, and that's especially true as we enter the spring and fall transition seasons. Earlier this week, we were talking about record-breaking 90s and as we get ready to finish off this week, we're talking frost!

Current Weather Alerts

Frost Advisory: in effect for the counties of Ogemaw and Roscommon from 12 AM - 8 AM Saturday morning.

Frost Advisory: in effect for Clare County from 12 AM - 9 AM Saturday morning.

More advisories may be added later on this afternoon. To keep tabs on any Frost Alerts throughout the weekend, head to our Weather Alerts page!

Friday PM - Saturday AM

Tonight will be the first possible night of frost, but tonight there will be a few areas that will be a little warmer.

Cloud cover will be a bit more stubborn to leave in areas east of I-75 as you head into the Thumb and get closer to the water. Because of that extra cloud cover, we aren't expected to fall off as much in those areas tonight compared to areas inland that will see clearing tonight.

You can get a good idea of the temperature spread tonight by looking at tonight's NWS forecast lows below. Inland areas along US-127 and counties away from the water north of US-10 have the best shot to fall into the 30s tonight.

Most of the Thumb area and immediate shoreline areas near Lake Huron should be comfortably in the 40s.

While only three counties are included in the Frost Advisory in Mid-Michigan right now, more counties may be added depending on forecast trends with the afternoon data. Be sure to check back later on tonight or keep an eye out for our updates throughout the day.

Saturday PM - Sunday AM

Clear skies should win out by Saturday night and we'll more areas will have an opportunity to cool down through Sunday morning.

When looking at the forecast lows for Sunday morning, you can see the areas outside of the immediate shoreline that were a bit mild on Friday night, will be cooler on Saturday night.

With Frost Advisories being issued today, it's fair to say that there will likely be some Frost Advisories issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning as well, so if you bring the plants back outside on Saturday, just know you'll likely have to bring them back in that night.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.