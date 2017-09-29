2 hurt in crash on M-46 in Saginaw County

Two people were hurt Friday morning after a crash in Saginaw County.

It happened in the 8200 block of Holland Road (M-46) in the Frankentrost area.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch told TV5 two people were reportedly trapped after the crash. They were both eventually freed and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officials at the scene said both patients, one person from each vehicle, were conscious and talking on the way to the hospital.

It appears they have non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Police are diverting traffic at Mueller Road.

