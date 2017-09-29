Davison Schools report case of viral meningitis

Davison Community Schools is reporting a case of viral meningitis.

The district listed a reported case of the illness at Hahn Intermediate.

On the school’s website, it said the case was reported on Sept. 28, but no other information is available.

Viral meningitis is the most common type of meningitis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord, and most people get better on their own.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information.

