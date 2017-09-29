Davison Schools report case of viral meningitis - WNEM TV 5

Davison Schools report case of viral meningitis

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DAVISON, MI (WNEM) -

Davison Community Schools is reporting a case of viral meningitis.

The district listed a reported case of the illness at Hahn Intermediate.

On the school’s website, it said the case was reported on Sept. 28, but no other information is available.

Viral meningitis is the most common type of meningitis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord, and most people get better on their own.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.