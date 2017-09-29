Principal: Gladwin Schools safe after threat reportedly made on Snapchat

The Gladwin High School principal is telling parents it’s completely safe to send their child to school Friday after an alleged threat was made on social media.

Our CBS affiliates at 9 & 10 News report the message comes after several people claimed a threat was made to the high school on Snapchat.

A recorded message was sent out to parents Thursday night saying it is safe to send your child to school:

“This is Dave Beyer principal of Gladwin High School. I’m calling you to address concerns that are rising on various social media platforms such as Facebook due to one of our students making some poor choices today. I want to assure you that the administrative team along with law local enforcement have thoroughly investigated this and we assure you that it’s safe for your child to attend school tomorrow. Your child safety is paramount to us. Once again it is completely safe to attend GHS tomorrow. Thanks.”

