Police: 2 men arrested after house, traffic signs shot at

Two Michigan men have been arrested after a homeowner called police reporting their house had been shot at.

It happened on Thursday, Sept. 28 at about 10:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Marlette Road in Sanilac County’s Marlette Township.

Investigators received a 911 call saying they believed their house was being shot at. They also said the occupants of a four-door Jeep Wrangler were shining spotlights and now driving southbound on Butler Road.

Police located the suspect vehicle about two miles from where it was last witnessed by the caller. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found loaded firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a spotlight.

Several traffic signs in the area were also found damaged from bullet holes, investigators said.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old Deford man and 30-year-old Coleman man. They’re both being held in the Sanilac County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Both men are facing multiple charges ranging from conservation violations to property damage charges, police said.

