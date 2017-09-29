Power outage reported near Chesaning

Hundreds of homes were left in the dark Friday morning in Saginaw County.

Consumers Energy reports there are 444 customers without power near Chesaning and Maple Grove Township. The outage was reported just after 5 a.m. Friday.

Crews report the outage was caused by equipment failure.

An estimated restoration time is set for 8:15 p.m.

To see the outage map, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.