Power restored to all of Mid-Michigan

Consumers Energy has restored power to all customers in Mid-Michigan.

Power has been restored to Genesee, Midland, Shiawassee, and Gratiot County.

Earlier today about 444 customers were without power near Chesaning and Maple Grove Township in Saginaw County. The outage was reported just after 5 a.m. Friday. Shortly before noon, the outage map showed those outages had been restored, but a few minutes later they re-appeared.

Genesee County experienced 116 customer outages. The largest area impacted by the problem is east of S. Center Road, between Lapeer and Atherton Roads.

Midland County reported 84 customers in the dark. The outage was south of US-10 and north of Saginaw Road.

Gratiot County was also showing 68 customer outages southwest of Alma.

In Shiawassee County, 3,606 customers were in the dark on Friday. The outages were reported at around 11:15 a.m. and power was restored by 1:30 p.m.

