St. Clair County man wins $1 million from Mega Millions

A St. Clair County man was in shock after winning $1 million from playing Mega Millions.

James Decker, an 81-year-old man from Harsens Island, matched the five winning numbers 05-39-54-63-66 on the Sept. 29th Mega Millions drawing.

Decker bought his winning ticket from the Anchor Bay Market at 7205 Dyke Rd in Algonac.

“I checked my ticket on Saturday morning and thought ‘no, this can’t be real,’” Decker said. “I didn’t think it was real. It wasn’t until I started researching online where the $1 million winning ticket was bought that I started to believe I was the winner.”

Decker has been buying his lottery tickets at the Anchor Bay Market for years and built a friendship with the store’s owner.

“I’ve always told him that if I win the jackpot, I’d put his kids through college," Decker said. “When I walked into the store yesterday, he had a big smile on his face and said, ‘it’s you isn’t it?’ I told him that I couldn’t put his kids through college, but that I’d give him a nice bonus after I claimed the big prize.”

Decker will claim his $1 million prize from the lottery headquarters on Oct 4th.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do with all of the money,” Decker said. “I’ve honestly been trying not to think about winning because it’s so overwhelming.”

Decker is the sixth Michigander to win $1 million in the past two months.

