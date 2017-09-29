Six Catholic relics on display at St. Mary's Cathedral

Six relics of the modern day Saint Padre Pio will be available to the public for veneration at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw.

This will be the last Mid-Western stop on the first-ever nationwide tour of the official relics. Earlier this year the relics visited six U.S. cities where attendance averaged 13,000 per city.

St. Pio of Pietrelcina, better known as Padre Pio, considered himself to be a simple priest. An Italian monk, he was internationally known largely because he miraculously bore the wounds of Christ on his body. He had the gift of bilocation, which means he could read souls and was regularly attacked by demons.

He also could subsist on small amounts of food and sleep despite hearing confessions for up to 19 hours a day. He frequently saw angels and saints, had knowledge of people despite meeting them for the first time, and was associated with many other miracles.

The relics available for veneration are Padre Pio’s glove, crusts of his stigmata, cotton gauze with his bloodstains, a lock of hair, his mantle, and a handkerchief soaked with sweat in the hours before he died.

Rev. Joseph R. Cistone, Bishop of Saginaw, celebrated mass Friday morning at the Cathedral. After the mass, the faithful had an opportunity to venerate the relics and the Sacrament of Reconciliation will be available at multiple times throughout the day.

Live video from the Cathedral will stream throughout the day on the Diocese of Saginaw’s website and the diocesan Facebook page.

