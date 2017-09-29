Deputies: Woman smuggled drugs into jail, leading to overdose death

A woman has been charged, accused of smuggling drugs into a Mid-Michigan jail cell, leading to an overdose death of an inmate.

Sarah Yerian, 32, died while in the Shiawassee County Jail on Feb. 7, 2017.

An autopsy showed she died of a drug overdose.

On March 14, the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for April Hart, 26, from Corunna, for delivery of narcotics causing death.

Now Mindy Portner has been arrested and charged, accused of smuggling prescription pills into the jail, in her vagina.

While in a jail cell, Portner was seen removing a duct taped item that is believed to have contained the prescription pills, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Portner shared the pills with April Hart, who then gave them to Sarah Yerian.

A review of Portner’s booking process found that Sheriff’s Office employees followed all jail policies and procedures, which included a strip search prior to Portner being placed into jail population.

Cavity searches cannot be conducted unless a search warrant is obtained, which didn’t happen in this case.

