Alma Police investigating suspicious incident involving student - WNEM TV 5

Alma Police investigating suspicious incident involving student

ALMA, MI

The Alma Police Department is investigating a suspicious situation involving a child.

The department reports that on Thursday a student was approached by a man offering her the opportunity to “pet his puppies”.

The student told police she told the man no, and he left the area in an orange Jeep.

Alma Police said they have limited information but are asking to you remind your children not to talk to strangers, and if you need help, find a uniformed police officer, a store clerk with a nametag, or a parent with children.

